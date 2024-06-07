eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in eBay were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,360,217 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $148,152,000 after buying an additional 43,753 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in eBay by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,424 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 32,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 72,923 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in eBay by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 730,959 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,228,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

eBay Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

