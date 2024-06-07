Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,707 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW opened at $87.68 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.87.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,981,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $1,320,192.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,004 shares of company stock valued at $13,469,601. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

