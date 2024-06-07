Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Down to $17.73

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.73, but opened at $17.30. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 2,055 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENLT

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.74.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLT. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 422,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,026,000 after purchasing an additional 79,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.