EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Cut by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 210,654 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,479,000 after buying an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 165,785 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.09.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EOG opened at $121.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.34 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

