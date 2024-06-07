EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,009,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,544 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in EQT were worth $39,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in EQT by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQT

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.