Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Colliers International Group Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a report released on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.52. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.71.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $108.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $131.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.12 and a 200 day moving average of $115.46.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

