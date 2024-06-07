Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 271.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,290 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Equitrans Midstream worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 7th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

