Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 3,263.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.93. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

