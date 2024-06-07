Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,580 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.49% of Exact Sciences worth $66,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,498 shares of company stock worth $370,105 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $44.67 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $100.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average of $62.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.07.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

