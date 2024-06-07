Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.08.

Exelon Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

