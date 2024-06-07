Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,674 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 163,543 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $24,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,098 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $272,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $120.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $160.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

