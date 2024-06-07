Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Earns Hold Rating from Truist Financial

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $124.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $146.00. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Shares of XOM opened at $113.97 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.73 and its 200-day moving average is $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $449.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 566.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216,602 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,678,000 after buying an additional 4,870,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

