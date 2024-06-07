F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,450 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.55, for a total value of $245,847.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,912 shares in the company, valued at $20,839,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $243,759.50.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total value of $273,832.50.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $165.77 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.16 and a twelve month high of $199.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 748.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,742 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in F5 by 30.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,307 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in F5 by 111.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in F5 by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

