F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,413 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 29,363 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,790.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,790.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,766 shares of company stock worth $2,026,260. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.10.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $165.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.45. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.16 and a 12 month high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

