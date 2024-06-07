Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $176.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $178.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.34 and a 200 day moving average of $149.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,580,826. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.