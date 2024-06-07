Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Scott N. Flanders Purchases 7,237 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 7,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,664.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 609,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FTHM opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 43.82% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

FTHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 43,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

