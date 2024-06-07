Financial Comparison: iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) and iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of iShares Biotechnology ETF shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iShares Biotechnology ETF has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals $10.82 million N/A N/A N/A N/A iShares Biotechnology ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ASA Gold and Precious Metals and iShares Biotechnology ETF’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dividends

ASA Gold and Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. iShares Biotechnology ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and iShares Biotechnology ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASA Gold and Precious Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A iShares Biotechnology ETF 0 9 7 0 2.56

Given iShares Biotechnology ETF’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iShares Biotechnology ETF is more favorable than ASA Gold and Precious Metals.

Profitability

This table compares ASA Gold and Precious Metals and iShares Biotechnology ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A iShares Biotechnology ETF N/A N/A N/A

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolios. The firm obtains external research to complement its in-house research. The firm is focused on covering the metals and mining sector. This record reflects the investment preferences or overall investment strategy of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in Portland, Maine.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. Due to the use of representative sampling, the Fund may or may not hold all of the securities that are included in the Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is BlackRock Fund Advisors, which is indirectly owned by BlackRock, Inc.

