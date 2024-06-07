First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,628 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,250 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of First Hawaiian worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.75.

First Hawaiian Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $20.06 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.98.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.41 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

