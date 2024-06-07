First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,902 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.62% of Toll Brothers worth $66,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,198,000 after buying an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after purchasing an additional 139,004 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,853,000 after buying an additional 225,354 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,784,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,216,000 after buying an additional 772,849 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.1 %

TOL stock opened at $118.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $135.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.30.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

