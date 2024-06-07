First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,447,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,781 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $62,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

