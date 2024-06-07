First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $67,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 385.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 934,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,423,000 after acquiring an additional 742,409 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $12,910,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TM opened at $210.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.58. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $145.03 and a one year high of $255.23. The firm has a market cap of $283.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

