First Trust Advisors LP Has $64.47 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,258 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Kraft Heinz worth $64,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,080 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 86.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,153 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3,167.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,869,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,580,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,216,000 after purchasing an additional 850,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 37.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,897,000 after purchasing an additional 832,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.