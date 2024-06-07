First Trust Advisors LP Has $68.23 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $68,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.04.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $145.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $156.65.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $568,799.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,359 shares of company stock worth $19,475,472. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

