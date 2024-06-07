First Trust Advisors LP Has $69.12 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,599 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of Clorox worth $69,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $132.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

