First Trust Advisors LP Has $69.98 Million Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,732,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 253,166 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BOX were worth $69,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in BOX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in BOX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in BOX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 70,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BOX by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in BOX by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $339,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $339,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $2,091,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,134. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $262.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOX. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

