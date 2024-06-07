First Trust Advisors LP Has $72 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,087,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393,857 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $72,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 44,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,286 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FITB stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,857 shares of company stock worth $1,787,638. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

