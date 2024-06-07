First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 68,851 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $70,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $140.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.05. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,263 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.