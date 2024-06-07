First Trust Advisors LP Sells 126,198 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,439 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 126,198 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Bank of Montreal worth $67,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 463,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 486,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,219,000 after acquiring an additional 77,285 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,852,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $86.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $100.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.