First Trust Advisors LP Sells 19,539 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,539 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.59% of New Jersey Resources worth $69,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 299,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $43.45 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $50.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.61.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $657.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $856,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

