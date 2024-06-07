First Trust Advisors LP Sells 25,421 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,421 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.62% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $74,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $2,321,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $101,319,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 872.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after acquiring an additional 109,275 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $3,703,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after buying an additional 35,921 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.17.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $221.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

