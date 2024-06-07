First Trust Advisors LP Sells 37,491 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,439,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,491 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.35% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $73,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 499.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2,037.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern Energy Group

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $35,243.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $59.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.