First Trust Advisors LP Sells 39,712 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,641,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,712 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.62% of Portland General Electric worth $71,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,524,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,503 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,460,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 35,991 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.17. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 72.80%.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,600.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,239.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,463 shares of company stock valued at $274,064 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

