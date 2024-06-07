First Trust Advisors LP Sells 51,627 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,627 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Brady were worth $69,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brady by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,138,000 after purchasing an additional 195,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,688,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brady by 422,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 856,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,293,000 after buying an additional 856,721 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Brady by 2,366.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,452,000 after acquiring an additional 792,094 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Brady by 2,520.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 465,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 447,703 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,415 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $144,924.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 326,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,573,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 328,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,617,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $144,924.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 326,178 shares in the company, valued at $19,573,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $2,283,667 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brady Trading Down 0.8 %

BRC stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 23.98%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

