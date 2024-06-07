First Trust Advisors LP Sells 62,377 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,377 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $68,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,717,000 after buying an additional 21,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 64.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 211,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,996,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,743 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TD opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 68.64%.

TD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

