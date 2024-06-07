FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $114.84 on Friday. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $133.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.80.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 21,959 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $2,554,270.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,541,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,568,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 21,959 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $2,554,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,541,335 shares in the company, valued at $644,568,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 784,156 shares of company stock worth $92,472,699. 14.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 86.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 62.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter worth $50,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

