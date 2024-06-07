Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a report issued on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.93. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $245.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.39.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $118.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $106.21 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,419 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Five Below by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,931,000 after buying an additional 58,883 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Five Below by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,278,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,340,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 89.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,627,000 after buying an additional 487,948 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

