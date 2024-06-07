Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Michael Burkland Sells 12,386 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Five9 Stock Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $43.61 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.54.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.87.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Five9
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Five9
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Chevron Stock Concerns: Perspectives Make the Difference
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- NuScale Power: Can SMR Power the Clean Energy Transition?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Does Microsoft Stock Have More Room to Run?
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.