Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Michael Burkland Sells 12,386 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Five9 Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $43.61 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.54.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at $1,021,000. Kopp LeRoy C acquired a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $14,751,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in Five9 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,347,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,779,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $1,161,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Five9

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.