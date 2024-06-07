Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) COO Andy Dignan Sells 5,731 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) COO Andy Dignan sold 5,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $265,345.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Five9 Trading Up 3.5 %

Five9 stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average is $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Five9 by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Five9 by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

