Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CRO Sells $356,417.40 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $356,417.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 127,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Five9 Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.54.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,437,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,786 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Five9 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,459,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,875,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,347,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,779,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.87.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

