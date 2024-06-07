Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Panos Kozanian Sells 6,893 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Five9 Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $66.54.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

