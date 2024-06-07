Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Paul Lundstrom Sells 13,725 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 13,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $446,474.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,027 shares in the company, valued at $16,070,698.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, May 9th, Paul Lundstrom sold 35,733 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Flex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,662,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,998,000 after buying an additional 247,024 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Flex by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,519,000 after buying an additional 10,201,162 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Flex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,047,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,660,000 after buying an additional 51,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,971,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,833,000 after buying an additional 141,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

