Floyd F. Petersen Sells 500 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $21,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $40.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $171.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.13 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 22.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMPH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 449.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 793,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,082,000 after buying an additional 649,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 870.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 213,014 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 49,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,283 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 554,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,518,000 after acquiring an additional 171,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

