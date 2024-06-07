Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTV. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 15.5% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 15.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,820,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,033,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 117.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FTV opened at $73.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.57.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.46.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

