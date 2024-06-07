Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 88,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 247,003 shares.The stock last traded at $38.00 and had previously closed at $37.03.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,003,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,781,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

