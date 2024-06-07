Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,224 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 305,841 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 22,691 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 249.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 75,637 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 53,973 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,515,355 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $107,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105,223 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,068,546 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $45,488,000 after buying an additional 59,897 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,438,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.5 %

FCX opened at $51.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.72.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

