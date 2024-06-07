FY2025 EPS Estimates for Colliers International Group Inc Increased by Raymond James (TSE:CIG)

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.33 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.92.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.34 billion.

Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$47.85.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20.

In other news, Director Benjamin Forester Stein sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.04, for a total transaction of C$515,433.67. In other news, Senior Officer Brian Rosen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.56, for a total transaction of C$167,560.00. Also, Director Benjamin Forester Stein sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.04, for a total transaction of C$515,433.67. Insiders sold a total of 40,830 shares of company stock worth $6,185,049 in the last quarter.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

