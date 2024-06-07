FY2025 EPS Estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Raised by Analyst

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseño Textil’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

IDEXY stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $25.72.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 32.11%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2921 per share. This is an increase from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.44%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

