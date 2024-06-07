FY2025 EPS Estimates for THOR Industries, Inc. Decreased by Roth Capital (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for THOR Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.47 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.92. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.10%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.41. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $129.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,295,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,223,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,912,000 after buying an additional 79,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,527,000 after buying an additional 81,840 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,472,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,165,000 after buying an additional 22,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 725,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,810,000 after buying an additional 262,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

