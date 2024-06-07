FY2026 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp Lifted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FITB opened at $36.11 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 155.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 170,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 103,392 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,977,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $9,548,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,857 shares of company stock worth $1,787,638. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

