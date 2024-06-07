GameStop (NYSE:GME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,273,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 17,121,041 shares.The stock last traded at $28.20 and had previously closed at $26.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GME shares. Wedbush increased their price target on GameStop from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,322.16 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GameStop news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,287.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,421 shares of company stock worth $288,153. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,283,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,160,000 after purchasing an additional 345,488 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,606,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 289,947 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 133.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 346,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 198,140 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 844.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 171,500 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,479,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 147,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

